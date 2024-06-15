The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Bernard J. Clark Sells 8,164 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

