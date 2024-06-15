The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.30% of The Cigna Group worth $261,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 22,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,967,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $333.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.13. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,193 shares of company stock worth $19,475,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

