The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 48,991 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $244,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $196,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

