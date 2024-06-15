The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $446.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

