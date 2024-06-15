The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

