The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 150 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $19,257.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,061 shares in the company, valued at $906,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Middleby alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30.

Middleby Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Middleby by 1.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 54.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIDD

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.