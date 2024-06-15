The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Walter Pickett Sells 767 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of NWC opened at C$42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a one year low of C$29.58 and a one year high of C$43.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWC shares. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

