The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Robert J. Krolik Sells 29,737 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Krolik sold 29,737 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $109,134.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,407 shares in the company, valued at $511,623.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

