The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,864 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 5.1% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $95.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.16, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $98.18.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
