The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 23,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 189.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams Companies by 180.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 638,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 50,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

