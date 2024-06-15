Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,906 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX opened at $1.30 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

