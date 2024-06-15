ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider Nicole Inwentash Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Inwentash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $30,000.00.
ThreeD Capital Price Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
ThreeD Capital Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ThreeD Capital
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.