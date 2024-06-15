Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of THBRF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
