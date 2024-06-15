Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $97.38 and last traded at $97.40. Approximately 452,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 784,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.04.

Specifically, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 24,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $2,619,886.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,554.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,926 shares of company stock valued at $78,328,615. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tidewater Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.