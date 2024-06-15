TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TOMZ opened at $1.11 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.