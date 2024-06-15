TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 520,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of TOP stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

About TOP Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.