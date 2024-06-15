TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 520,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
TOP Financial Group Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of TOP stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. TOP Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.
