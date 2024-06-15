Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Top KingWin Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of TCJH stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Top KingWin has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.
Top KingWin Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.