Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCJH stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

