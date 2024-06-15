Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
TCJH stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.
Top KingWin Company Profile
