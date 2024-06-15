ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,521,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. ToughBuilt Industries accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.30% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.