Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 859,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

