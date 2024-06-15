Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $205.65

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.65, but opened at $200.25. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $199.37, with a volume of 76,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

