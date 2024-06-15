Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 96,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 71,941 call options.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,510,156 shares of company stock valued at $780,049,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $134.92 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

