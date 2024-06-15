Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 56,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,380 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,674 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,772. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,196,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $229.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.