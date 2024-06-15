Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 307% compared to the average volume of 2,472 call options.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $8.63 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $999.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

