Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed Sells 1,358 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.76 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

