Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed Sells 1,358 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Transcat Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.76 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Transcat
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Transcat
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transcat
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.