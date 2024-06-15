Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Update

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Northland Capmk lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $121.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84. Transcat has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $147.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,588 shares of company stock worth $3,233,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 208.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Transcat by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

