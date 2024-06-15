Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 5%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 46,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 247,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $229.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

