Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,647,680.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 103,431 shares of company stock valued at $994,125 over the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

