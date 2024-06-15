Travis Dillon Acquires 14,925 Shares of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Free Report) insider Travis Dillon purchased 14,925 shares of Select Harvests stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.34 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$49,864.43 ($33,022.80).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.85.
