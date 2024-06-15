Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Trevena Stock Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRVN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRVN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Sunday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

