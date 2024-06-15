Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Trevena Stock Performance
Trevena stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on TRVN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Sunday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
