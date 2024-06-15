TriMas Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,880.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in TriMas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TriMas by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

