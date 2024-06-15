Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.
Trinity Capital Price Performance
Shares of TRIN opened at $14.82 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
