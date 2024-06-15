Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.82 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

