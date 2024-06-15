Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.44. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 698.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

