Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

