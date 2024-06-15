Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.47.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UBER opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
