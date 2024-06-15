Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.