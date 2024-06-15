Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,395 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $70.08 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.