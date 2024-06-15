UBS Group Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

