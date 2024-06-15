UBS Group Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $124.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.11.

Shares of ALB opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

