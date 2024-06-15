Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ucommune International Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Ucommune International stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Ucommune International has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.00.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

