Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ucommune International Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Ucommune International stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Ucommune International has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.00.
About Ucommune International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ucommune International
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.