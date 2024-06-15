UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 3,431,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,713,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

