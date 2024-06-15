Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $10.14 on Friday. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $168.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

