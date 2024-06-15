United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

United-Guardian Trading Up 2.0 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.