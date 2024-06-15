United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
United-Guardian Trading Up 2.0 %
United-Guardian stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.77.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
