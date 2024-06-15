United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) to Issue $0.36 Annual Dividend

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.356 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
United Microelectronics has raised its dividend by an average of 61.6% annually over the last three years. United Microelectronics has a payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on UMC. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
