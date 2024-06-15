United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) to Issue $0.36 Annual Dividend

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.356 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

United Microelectronics has raised its dividend by an average of 61.6% annually over the last three years. United Microelectronics has a payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMC. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.