United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
UBFO opened at $7.25 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
