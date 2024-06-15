United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 52.0% in May

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.25 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

