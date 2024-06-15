UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,461,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,346,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,145,000 after buying an additional 366,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $497.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

