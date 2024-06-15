Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 121,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

UEIC opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

