Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $491.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.50 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

