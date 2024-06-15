Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $812,003.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,606.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,548 shares of company stock worth $2,161,059. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

