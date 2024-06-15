UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Raised to $53.50

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.00 to $53.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

